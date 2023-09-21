Milla Jovovich and Emma Roberts are some of the many A-list stars who have starred in one of the fantasy and suspense dramas on Hulu, which has now returned to trend in certain countries.

This is a movie directed by Alice Waddington, who is known for her work on productions like Magical Girl and Disco Inferno. The screenplay was written by Sofía Cuenca, Brian DeLeeuw and Nacho Vigalondo.

The original story was written by the filmmaker herself and Cuenca, while the others assisted with adapting the screenplay for the big screen. Here, check out the title that has received mixed reviews but continues to attract viewers…

Paradise Hill, the dramatic thriller with Emma Roberts and Milla Jovovich on Hulu

Paradise Hills had its grand debut in 2019 when Emma Roberts and Milla Jovovich were already two of the most popular actresses in the industry. It is currently available to watch on Hulu.

The story follows Uma, a young woman sent to Paradise, a mysterious behavior modification center for women who have displeased their families and is dedicated to perfecting and reforming rebellious young girls.

In addition to the two main protagonists, the rest of the cast includes Eiza González, Danielle Macdonald, Awkwafina, Jeremy Irvine, Hunter Tremayne, Arnaud Valois and Daniel Horvath.