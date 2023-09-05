Robert Pattinson is one of the actors of the moment, and after starring in The Batman last year, he has become one of the most sought-after stars by production companies and directors.

Before bringing the iconic Gotham vigilante to life, he has been the leading face in many other successful titles. One of them was released in 2017 and became one of the most intriguing thrillers on a streaming giant.

The crime, drama, and suspense film arrived on Hulu some time ago, quickly becoming one of the most-watched and well-known titles in the catalog. Here, check out the trend you can’t miss…

Good Time, the must-watch Robert Pattinson crime thriller

Good Time made its big-screen debut in 2017 and, as time passed, it became one of the best films of the year, acclaimed for Robert Pattinson‘s performance and its suspenseful plot. The screenplay was written by Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie.

The story follows Connie Nikas, who, after a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, embarks on a twisted odyssey through the city’s underworld in an increasingly desperate and dangerous attempt to get his brother Nick out of jail.