Sam Worthington is known for having been the main face of some of the highest-grossing movies in history, such as in the case of Avatar. He has ventured into various genres, and one of his recent projects was a crime and action thriller.

This was written and directed by Matt Nable. It’s not the first time the filmmaker has tackled a story of this kind, as he has also been involved in East West 101, Arrow, Underbelly and Riddick.

Hulu is the streaming platform that has given a home to the new film of the star a few months ago, and it has already managed to secure a place in the global Top 10, where it competes with other titles like To Catch a Killer.

Transfusion ranked No. 10 on Hulu worldwide

Transfusion is the new action and crime film that debuted in theaters at the beginning of the year and is now one of the most-watched movies on Hulu worldwide, ranking in the top 10.

The story follows Ryan Logan (Sam Worthington), a former Special Forces agent who is pushed into the criminal underworld to prevent them from taking away his only son, Billy (Edward Carmody).

Despite the cast being filled with great and talented actors, some of them are already considered icons of Hollywood. Of course, Worthington is one of them, but he is also joined by Phoebe Tonkin as Justine and Matt Nable as Johnny.