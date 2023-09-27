George Clooney and Shailene Woodley were two of the protagonists in one of the most popular dramatic thrillers of recent years, especially in the career of the 62-year-old actor from Ocean’s Eleven.

This is a movie directed by Alexander Payne (Nebraska, Sideways and Election), which not only won an Oscar but also received four other nominations during the 2012 Academy Awards ceremony.

The filmmaker himself was one of those responsible for adapting the screenplay for the big screen, along with Nat Faxon and Jim Rash. The story is based on the novel written by Kaui Hart Hemmings.

The Descendants, the Oscar-winning drama to watch on Hulu

The Descendants made its debut in theaters in 2011 and has since become a classic for fans of drama, suspense, and mystery. George Clooney received an Oscar nomination for his work in the film.

Hulu is the platform that has provided a home for the title in the United States and has been accumulating viewers for some time. A young Shailene Woodley accompanied the actor, along with Nick Krause, Amara Miller and Patricia Hastie.

The story follows a man who is simultaneously grappling with the decision to disconnect his wife in a coma and the pressure from his relatives to sell some pristine land they own in Hawaii.