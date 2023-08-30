Ryan Gosling’s impressive acting career includes many celebrated titles such as “La La Land,” “The Nice Guys,” “Drive,” “Blade Runner 2049,” and most recently, “Barbie.” However, some of his early projects might be lesser known but are still worth a watch. One such project is this psychological thriller available on Hulu.

Gosling is not the only star in the film; he is joined by two other A-listers, Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor. The film was directed by German filmmaker Marc Forster, known for movies like “Finding Neverland” and “Stranger Than Fiction.”

It was written by David Benioff, best known for co-creating “Game of Thrones.” He has also written films like “25th Hour” (2002), “Troy” (2004), “City of Thieves” (2008), and co-wrote “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

‘Stay,’ the psychological thriller to watch on Hulu

“Stay” is a 2005 psychological thriller that follows Sam (McGregor), a psychiatrist who embarks on a hellish journey when his client Henry (Gosling) informs him of his plans to commit suicide. The movie blurs the lines between real life and delusion, with viewers following Henry’s steps in tension.

While “Stay” received mixed to negative reviews, the film also gained praise for its visual creativity and its exploration of themes like mental illness, identity, and the nature of reality.

However, the film’s intricate plot structure and unconventional storytelling approach have also polarized audiences. The movie didn’t achieve widespread commercial success upon its release. However, since then, it has gained a cult following due to its unique style and enigmatic narrative.