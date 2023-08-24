Dylan Sprouse has had a significant career and has been part of the entertainment industry for many years. Many might remember him as one of the main characters in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody on Disney Channel.

However, his style has changed quite a bit over the years, and after distancing himself from the Walt Disney company, his career has taken a different direction. This year, he was the star of one of the most anticipated romantic comedies.

The adaptation is based on one of the most popular young adult books of all time, which was written by Jamie McGuire and was first published in 2011. Here, check out which movie directed by Roger Kumble…

Beautiful Disaster ranked No. 4 on Hulu worldwide

Beautiful Disaster made its big-screen debut this year and quickly became one of the must-watch titles for fans of the novel and romance. It currently holds the 4th spot in both the worldwide and United States top rankings on Hulu.

The story follows Abby, a freshman college student, as she tries to distance herself from her dark past while resisting the attraction she feels for Travis, a bad boy.

Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner, Austin North, Libe Barer, Rob Estes, Brian Austin Green, Autumn Reeser, Samuel Larsen, Manal El-Feitury, Jack Hesketh and Micky Dartford are some of the actors who make up the cast.