Hulu: The romantic comedy trending in the US you can watch if you like 'Bottoms'

Thanks to the audience’s concerns on diversity, there are more and more movies and shows with LGBTQ characters front and center. Especially in content dedicated to teens, such as “Heartstopper,” “Sex Education,” “Love, Simon” and more.

In that sense, one film that has been making waves recently is “Bottoms,” starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri. The movie, directed by Emma Seligman, follows two unpopular best friends who start a high school fight club to meet girls.

The movie has been praised by critics for its humor, direction and performance, and it’s been called the “defining high school comedy” for Gen Z. While it’s only available on cinemas, you can watch a similar film (although not that edgy) on Hulu, and it’s currently trending.

‘Crush,’ the LGBTQ rom-com to watch on Hulu

“Crush,” according to Reel Good, is one of the most popular movies in the US right now. The movie, which you can find on Hulu, stars Rowan Blanchard (Snowpiercer) and Auli’i Cravalho (Moana).

The story follows an aspiring young artist, Paige (Blanchard), who joins her high school track team and later discovers what real love feels like when she finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate.

This romance movie has an average IMDb audience rating of 6.3 (8,057 votes) and was well received by critics, who praised the coming-of-age story, as well as the chemistry between leads.