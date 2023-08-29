Hulu: The romantic drama with Nick Cannon and Zoe Saldana that is Top 5 worldwide

Hulu is one of the few streaming platforms that manages to compete with giants like Netflix and Prime Video. This is due to its extensive catalog of hits and ongoing additions, which have attracted a significant user base in recent times.

This week, the service has once again refreshed its top 10 rankings, both globally and in the United States. As a result, several titles that were released several years ago managed to enter the list.

This occurred with a romantic comedy directed by Charles Stone III, starring two of the most recognized stars in the industry: Nick Cannon and Zoe Saldana. The actors teamed up in 2002 to create this iconic love movie.

Drumline ranked No. 5 on Prime Video worldwide

Drumline is a well-known classic with a style similar to Bring It On, and it gained popularity in the 2000s. Young Nick Cannon and Zoe Saldana were the ones who starred in the drama, which is now shining on Hulu globally.

The story follows Devon Miles, an arrogant yet brilliant drummer from Harlem who helps his music band at Atlanta A&T University defeat an old rival in a Southern battle of the bands.

Despite currently holding the fifth position within the Top 10 in several countries, the romantic comedy-drama does not belong to Hulu’s catalog in the United States; it is actually part of STARZ.

In addition to the main stars, the cast was filled with other talented actors. Some of the most notable include Orlando Jones, Leonard Roberts, Candace Carey, GQ, Jason Weaver, Earl Poitier and Shay Roundtree.