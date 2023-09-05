Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi is smoothly transitioning from TV actor to movie star. The 26-year-old is receiving praise for his performance as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla,” which premiered this week at the 2023 Venice Film Festival.

However, this is hardly the first film in which the Australian has appeared, and it certainly won’t be his last prestige project. He is also already gaining acclaim for his work in Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn,” in which he appears alongside Barry Keoghan.

On the other hand, he is also already lined up to star in Daniel Minahan’s upcoming adaptation of “On Swift Horses,” alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones. But, if you wish to watch him in other of his projects, this dramatic thriller with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, it’s a perfect option.

‘Deep Water,’ the romantic thriller to watch on Hulu

“Deep Water” is a romantic psychological thriller based on the 1957 novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith. The movie follows a well-to-do husband (Affleck), who allows his wife (Armas) to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce and who becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.

Apart from Affleck, Armas and Elordi, who plays one of Melinda’s lovers, the rest of the cast includes Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly. The movie was helmed by Adrian Lyne, in his return to filmmaking since “Unfaithful” (2002).

The novel was adapted by Zach Helm (Stranger than Fiction) and Sam Levinson (Euphoria). Despite its talented cast and source material, the film received mixed reviews from critics, who criticize the script and direction.