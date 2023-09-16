Hulu: The sci-fi thriller with Sam Worthington and Robbie Amell that is Top 2 worldwide

Sam Worthington has worked in several of the highest-grossing movies in history, but one of his most acclaimed recent releases was Avatar: The Way of the Water, which managed to surpass James Cameron‘s Titanic.

Now, the 47-year-old actor has been chosen to star in a science fiction thriller alongside industry heavyweights, including Robbie Amell, who is known for productions like The Duff and When We First Met.

The title arrived on Hulu three weeks ago, and since then, it has continued to captivate users, garnering thousands of views and being one of the most-watched this week. Here, check out which thriller it is…

Simulant ranked No. 2 on Hulu worldwide

Simulant made its big-screen debut in April of this year, but it wasn’t until Friday, September 1st, that it made its grand appearance on Hulu‘s worldwide catalog as well as in the United States.

This morning, the platform updated its Top 10, and the thriller not only managed to secure a spot on the list but also solidified itself as the second-most-watched title on the service globally and in the US.

The official synopsis describes it as follows: “An attempt by a humanoid AI to win the heart of a widow puts her on the path of a government agent trying to stop the emergence of machine consciousness”.

Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster, Simu Liu, Sam Worthington, Alicia Sanz, Mayko Nguyen, Masa Lizdek, Christine L. Nguyen, Emmanuel Kabongo, Samantha Helt and Keethan Krish were the main cast members of the sci-fi action movie.