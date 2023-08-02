Jude Law, Natalie Portman and Julia Roberts in the same movie? It was obvious that it was going to be a hit and that it would transcend history. Hulu is the one who has in its catalog one of the most popular thrillers of the stars.

Mike Nichols directed the project, while Patrick Marber wrote the screenplay. The story was so acclaimed that it received two nominations for the 2005 Oscars. Clive Owen was honored at the ceremony, along with Portman.

Having been almost 20 years since its premiere, it has been trending again this week. Users have chosen the title multiple times and it has quickly become one of the most watched classics of recent times. Here, check which is…

Closer is the most watched Hulu classic worldwide

Closer was released in 2004 and quickly became one of the best movies in history, not only for its plot but also for the number of top stars in its cast. Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Clive Owen and Julia Roberts are three of them.

This week it has been trending again on Hulu, thanks to the fact that users have repeatedly played it, making it one of the most watched films of its genre worldwide.

“Set in contemporary London, a story of passion, drama, love, and abandonment involving four strangers–their chance meetings, instant attractions and casual betrayals”, describes the synopsis.