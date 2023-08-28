Thanks to her appearances in TV shows and successful franchises in the 2000s, Shailene Woodley became one of the biggest actresses in the world. However, after starring in teen hits such as the “Divergent” series and the drama “The Fault in Our Stars,” she is now finding her space in adult dramas. This includes an action thriller that currently holds the number 1 spot on Hulu worldwide.

One of Woodley’s recent performances includes the series “Big Little Lies” (2017–2019), for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. She also appeared in movies like “Snowden” (2016), “The Mauritanian” (2021), “Adrift” (2018), and “The Last Letter from Your Lover” (2021).

In this thriller movie, Woodley returns to the action that she displayed in ‘Divergent.’ She stars alongside Ben Mendelsohn, Jovan Adepo, and Ralph Ineson. To learn more about this film, check it out.

‘To Catch a Killer,’ the trending movie on Hulu

“To Catch a Killer” is a crime thriller directed by Argentine filmmaker Damian Szifron, who also co-wrote the script with Jonathan Wakeham. The film, which premiered back in April, marks Szifron’s English-language debut and grossed over $3 million worldwide. According to FlixPatrol, it is also the number 1 movie globally on Hulu only 10 days after landing on the platform.

The story follows Eleanor, a young and talented but troubled officer of the Baltimore Police Department, wrestling with the demons of her past when she is recruited by Lamarck, the FBI’s chief investigator, to help profile and track down a sniper who is committing a series of seemingly unrelated mass shootings.

The movie received praise for Szifron’s direction, which critics called “stylish,” as well as for the performances from the cast. However, they were less impressed by the “derivative script [that] throws this thriller off course,” according to Rotten Tomatoes’ critics consensus.