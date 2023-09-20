Despite all the controversies that Ezra Miller has been involved in, they continue to be the main face of one of DC Comics‘ most popular projects and have premiered one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year in June.

The actor is the one who has brought to life one of the most well-known superheroes of the company, and this character has had a long history within the franchise, especially after the various adaptations and appearances it has had.

The film arrived on Hulu some time ago and has now become the most-watched on the streaming platform, occupying the top spot within the global Top 10. Check out the trending title here…

The Flash is the most-watched movie on Hulu worldwide

The Flash not only starred Ezra Miller but also featured several iconic characters in the superhero’s own adaptation. Michael Keaton returned as Batman, as did Ben Affleck.

Hulu refreshed its Top 10 several times this week, and the title finally managed to become the most-watched worldwide. However, in the United States, it can only be viewed through Max, where it also dominates the top spot on the list.

The story follows the hero, who travels to a timeline where Earth is in crisis. Barry tries to prevent his mother’s murder but unwittingly causes a series of changes that lead to the creation of a multiverse.

Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Billy Crudup, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue and Ian Loh are some of the many stars who brought to life some of the most important characters in the film.