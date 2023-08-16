Hulu: This action thriller with Anne Heche is most-watched movie in the US

Actress Anne Heche tragically passed away last year in a traffic accident. Yet, she will still grace movies, that will get a posthumous premieres. One of them has already been released, currently reigning as the top-watched on Hulu in the US.

According to FlixPatrol, a website that collects viewership data from streaming platforms, the movie has surpassed “Plane,” with Gerard Butler, which had the number 1 spot these past few weeks.

Beside Heche, the film, filmed in Georgia in 2021, stars Alec Baldwin, Skeet Ulrich, Daniel Diemer, and Jordan Kristine Seamón. Explore everything you need to know about this movie.

“Supercell,” the triumphant disaster film on Hulu

Directed by Herbert James Winterstern, “Supercell” stands as an action-packed disaster movie. The narrative trails a teenage boy who ventures to follow his father, the legendary storm chaser Bill Brody, with friends and family joining forces to save him.

Crafted by Winterstern and Anna Elizabeth James, the film premiered in March and garnered mixed reviews from critics. Although holding a 50% score from Rotten Tomatoes’ reviews, the audience ratings provide it a solid 81%.