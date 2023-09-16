Hulu: This comedy with Jane Fonda is the most-watched movie worldwide right now

During the early hours of Saturday, Hulu not only updated its worldwide and US Top 10 lists but one of its comedies has become the most-watched movie in both rankings, dethroning Vacation Friends 2.

John Cena’s comedy-drama managed to dominate the list for several weeks, becoming the favorite of thousands of users. However, its reign has come to an end, and now a project directed by Paul Weitz has taken its place.

This is not only one of the most acclaimed titles on the streaming giant but was also starred by industry legends, the iconic Jane Fonda (Barbarella and Coming Home) and Lily Tomlin (Nashville and Nine to Five).

Moving On is the most-watched movie on Hulu worldwide

Moving On is the new comedy that has arrived on Hulu to captivate users worldwide with the outstanding performances of its main stars, who are Hollywood luminaries.

Having been added to the platform not too long ago, especially in the United States, the movie managed to become the most-watched film in several countries, claiming the top spot.

The story follows two old friends, who reconnect to take revenge on the husband of their recently deceased best friend. During the process, they learn to forgive each other for everything that drove them apart in the past.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are the ones who bring to life these old friends whom destiny crosses paths with again, Claire and Evelyn. The actresses were accompanied by some figures like Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree.