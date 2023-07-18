Hulu: This drama with Keira Knightley is one of the most-searched movies right now

Period drama movies have always served as a form of escapism and nostalgia, while also reminding us that many of our concerns and desires have been universal for all humans. So, it’s not surprising that films of the genre have stayed with us a while. And that’s the case about this war drama starring Keira Knightley and James McAvoy.

While the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are on strike, as the AMPTP (which represents the biggest studios in Hollywood) refused to negotiate a fair deal with writers and actors, it’s worth exploring some of old Hollywood magic, especially when it comes to original ideas and no IPs.

However, to be fair, this drama is an adaptation of one of the most celebrated books of the early 2000s, and it even made it into the Time list of the 100 greatest English-language novels. Meanwhile, the movie is one of the most-searched films in the past days in Google (according to trends). So, here check out this movie recommendation to watch on Hulu.

Atonement, an Oscar-winning film available to watch on Hulu

Atonement (2007), based on Ian McEwan’s novel, is one of Joe Wright’s most acclaimed films, probably behind only Pride and Prejudice. The director reunited with Knightley in this war drama film that follows one crime and its repercussions over the course of six decades.

It also stars Romola Garai, Saoirse Ronan, and Vanessa Redgrave. The movie follows the lives of young lovers Cecilia Tallis (Knightley) and Robbie Turner (McAvoy). When the couple are torn apart by a lie told by Cecilia’s younger sister, Briony (Ronan), all three of them must deal with the consequences.

The movie was a commercial success, grossing $129 million against a budget of $30 million, while also receiving critical acclaim. It won the Oscar for Best Original Score, and received seven nominations including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Ronan.