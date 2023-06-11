Nicolas Cage has been one of the most prolific actors of his generation, receiving praise and earning commercial success throughout his career. While he took some time out of the big screen, he is having a sort of career resurgence with several movies.

One of his most recent projects was the horror comedy Reinfeld, in which he played Dracula alongside Nicholas Hoult. However, it didn’t have a good box office run, grossing only $26 million out of a $65 million budget. He had better luck with the 2021 drama Pig, for which he received critical acclaim, and the 2022 comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

In the latter, he acts opposite Pedro Pascal. While it also bombed at the box office, it received positive reviews. However, with streaming, some projects have a second-life. And it seems that that’s the case for this Western which is being a sensation on Prime Video.

The Old Way, the western with Nicolas Cage that triumphs on Hulu

According to the website FlixPatrol, which collects viewership data across all platforms, the most-watched movie on Hulu today (June 11th) is The Old Way. The film is directed by Brett Donowho, from a screenplay by Carl W. Lucas.

Nicolas Cage stars as a retired gunman on a mission to find the outlaws who killed his wife. The rest of the cast includes: Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Shiloh Fernandez, Noah Le Gros, Nick Searcy, Abraham Benrubi, Clint Howard, Dean Armstrong, Kerry Knuppe, Adam Lazarre-White, Craig Branham and Beau Linnell.

The film has just five days on the platform. However, it had a theatrical release earlier this year, and critics didn’t love it as much. It received mixed reviews, but it seems just fine for the audience.