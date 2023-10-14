Halloween is the favorite holiday for many, and it’s when homes are adorned with spooky decorations. It’s not just households that get ready to celebrate; platforms also join the occasion. Hulu is one of them and has created a special section for the best horror movies.

The origin of the celebrations dates back 2000 years, when the Celts created the ancient pagan festival. Initially, it took place in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the northwest of France, but now it has spread all over the world. In the United States, it is carried out in the most original ways.

One of the most popular plans is to have long marathons of classic titles and the best new releases of the genre. Those who don’t go out to trick-or-treat have already begun to add some of the most well-known productions from the streaming giant to their watchlists.

The 15 best horror movies on Hulu to watch in Halloween

Hellraiser (2022)

A young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

Evil Dead (2013)

Five young friends find the mysterious and fiercely powerful Book of the Dead, and unable to resist its temptation, release a violent demon on a bloodthirsty quest to possess them all.

Alien (1979)

The commercial spaceship Nostromo is heading back to Earth when they’re tasked with intercepting a distress signal from a distant planet. The crew discovers a chamber full of seemingly benign eggs. When one hatches unexpectedly, the crew is unaware of the impending nightmare set to descend upon them.

Annabelle (2014)

A couple begins to experience terrifying supernatural occurrences involving a vintage doll shortly after their home is invaded by satanic cultists.

Infinity Pool (2023)

While staying at an isolated island resort, James and Em are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi, they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror.

A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.

Let the Right One In (2008)

Set in 1982 in the suburb of Blackeberg, Stockholm, 12-year-old Oskar is a lonely outsider, bullied at school by his classmates; at home, Oskar dreams of revenge against a trio of bullies. He befriends his 12-year-old, next-door neighbor Eli, who only appears at night in the snow-covered playground outside their building.

Saw 3D (2010)

As a deadly battle rages over Jigsaw’s brutal legacy, a group of Jigsaw survivors gathers to seek the support of self-help guru and fellow survivor Bobby Dagen, a man whose own dark secrets unleash a new wave of terror.

The Omen (1976)

Immediately after their miscarriage, the US diplomat Robert Thorn adopts the newborn Damien without the knowledge of his wife. Yet what he doesn’t know is that their new son is the son of the devil.

Leprechaun (1993)

A demonic leprechaun terrorizes a group of young people whom he believes stole his gold.

Fresh (2022)

Frustrated by scrolling dating apps only to end up on lame, tedious dates, Noa takes a chance by giving her number to the awkwardly charming Steve after a produce-section meet-cute at the grocery store.

The House That Jack Built (2018)

Failed architect, engineer and vicious murderer Jack narrates the details of some of his most elaborately orchestrated crimes, each of them a towering piece of art that defines his life’s work as a serial killer for twelve years.

Grimcutty (2022)

A suburban teen girl and her little brother must stop a terrifying internet meme brought to life by the hysteria of their parents.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

When a younger girl called Emily Rose dies, everyone puts blame on the exorcism which was performed on her by Father Moore prior to her death. The priest is arrested on suspicion of murder. The trial begins with lawyer Erin Bruner representing Moore, but it is not going to be easy, as no one wants to believe what Father Moore says is true.

The Boogeyman (2023)

Still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her younger sister find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it’s too late.

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Having lived through traumatizing events during WWII, Father Lankester Merrin takes a sabbatical from the Church to conduct archaeological excavations in British-administered East Africa.

Merrin unearths an ancient Byzantine church believed have been built and then immediately buried to keep down evil from the crypt below. The natives are convinced that uncovering the church has unleashed a demon, and begin to violently clash with the British military troops.

As the village rapidly disintegrates into chaos and war, Merrin must face-off with the demon which has taken possession of somebody close to him.