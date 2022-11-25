Hunter Doohan has won the hearts of viewers after his performance in Wednesday as Tyler Galpin, son of the town sheriff. Here, check out everything you need to know about the actor.

Hunter Doohan is one of the most prominent actors in Wednesday, the new Netflix and Tim Burton series starring Jenna Ortega (Scream). There, the young man embodies the role of Tyler Galpin, one of the few who gets to connect in an intimate way with the young Addams, who doesn't usually have many friends.

The story follows the life of Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy, a special school for children of certain abilities and outcasts. When a mysterious force embarks on a wave of monstrous murders in the local town, she must try to master her budding psychic ability and help her parents while making new friends. That's when Hunter's role comes into play.

His character is described as a young normie, who with his charisma and few prejudices with the 'outcasters, gets to the heart of the protagonist... and the audience. It is not yet known if there will be another opportunity to see how he gets into the skin of the sheriff's son, but it is estimated that the producer will renew it for a second season.

Who is Hunter Doohan?

Hunter Haven Doohan was born on January 19, 1994 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. So he is currently 28 years old and a Capricorn. He grew up in various parts of the country, such as Alabama, Georgia and of course, his place of origin, Arkansas. He is of Australian descent on his father's side and South American on his mother's side.

He found his vocation at a very young age. When he was in high school he spent most of his time in the acting department, until the day of his graduation. At the same time, he discovered a local community theater and began his first steps on stage.

Soon after, she moved to Los Angeles, although her initial plans were to go to Oklahoma City University to get a BFA. But this never came to be, as she took an internship with Elizabeth Barnes, a casting director in Los Angeles, during the summer after high school.

After that she did a nearly two-year acting program in Santa Monica, before continuing to settle in for another few years. Her father is Peter Doohan, a professional tennis player who passed away due to complications from ALS during 2017. His mother is Angie Harper Carmichael, a weight loss consultant at Metabolic Research Center. He also has an older brother, John Doohan.

In December 2020, news broke that the actor had become engaged to his longtime boyfriend, Fielder Jewett. They are currently still together.

What is Hunter Doohan's filmography?

The actor debuted with the 2012 American short Lost Pursuit as Dreamer. The production opened doors for him and he went on to star in the short films Grace, It's Supposed to be Healthy, Mosh Opera After You've Gone, Far from the Tree and Dirty Bomb. His first big screen appearance didn't come until 2016, when he played Owen in Coffee House Chronicles: The Movie.

He had previously made his television debut as Lemonade Man in 2015's The Other Client List. Although fame did not come until 2020 with the role of Adam Desiato in the Showtime miniseries, Your Honor. There, he was seen sharing the screen with big names like Bryan Cranston, who plays Michael Desiato.

Here, check out the list of other titles he has been credited with: