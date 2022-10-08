The Hunter’s Moon will rise on Sunday (October 9), and it has many spiritual meanings. If you want to know which rituals you can do, check them out here.

Many people are preparing for the Hunter’s Moon, the first full moon of fall, which will rise on Sunday (Oct. 9) in the eastern sky around sunset. This astronomical event has several spiritual meanings, and you can take advantage of it with some rituals.

This full moon receives its name because it symbolizes the transition from summer to winter, and the time in which, historically, hunters started collecting food for the cold months ahead. However, now this moon is associated with meanings such as healing, love and clarity.

According to Angelical Balance, this moon can help us connect better with our spiritual side thanks to its color red. This means that our dreams could tell us important messages, or we could feel some changes in the “vibration” of things. Here, check out which rituals you can do during the full moon.

The best Hunter’s Moon rituals

The Hunter’s Moon energy, as we said before, is associated with endings and new beginnings. This one in particular is in Aries, meaning that it will impact our relationships. In general, all the signs will be taking a look at their relationships with others, as well as discerning what they want from love.

The Full Moon could be a great time for journaling, as the Full Moons complete astrological cycles. You can check your experiences and everything that happened between the New Moon and Full Moon. Other rituals you can do are related to healing and cleansing.

You can, for example, recite affirmations to let go of anything that no longer serves you. You can also meditate. However, these are two rituals you can try this Full Moon, according to Angelical Balance:

Love Ritual

Think about the person.

Create an image of holding hands with the person.

Write your desire in a white paper and hold it in your hands.

Open your mind to allow the energy from the hunter’s moon to surround you.

Say out your intention.

Emotional healing

Sit under the hunter’s moon.

Meditate on the power of nature.

Breathe in and breathe out.

Speak positive words of affirmation.