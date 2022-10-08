The first full moon of fall, known as the “hunter’s moon,” is one of the most recognizable astronomical events. Here, check out what is the spiritual meaning behind it.

Fall is here, and with it, the full moon known as the “hunter’s moon” comes our way and it will rise Sunday in the eastern sky around sunset. Throughout history, this event has gotten attention and has been associated with different spiritual meanings.

According to Old Farmer’s Almanac, the October’s full moon receives this name because it happens in the time of the year, when, historically hunters began collecting food in preparation for the winter months.

The Hunter’s Moon comes after the Harvest Moon, which this year rose on Sept. 10. According to AccuWeather, that full moon marked the beginning of the astronomical fall in the Northern Hemisphere. So, do you want to know what is the meaning of the first full moon of the Fall? Check it out.

The spiritual meaning behind the Hunter’s Moon

According to the website Angelical Balance, the hunter’s moon has different spiritual meanings and can be associated with several processes. In general, this event can lead to clarity and transformation, as well as spiritual healing.

On the other hand, per the same source, this moon could also help boost the spiritual sensitivity, thanks to the sudden change of the moon’s color which could lead to a “change in vibration.” This could manifest itself in vivid dreams.

Angelical Balance also states that the hunter’s moon “describes our inner eyes.” This means that it is a perfect moment to get in touch with our inner spirit, and gain enhanced clarity and sight regarding our life. Another thing that the hunter’s moon symbolizes is love, due to its color red. So, it’s a perfect time to connect with yourself or your closed ones.

Will there be a full moon on Halloween?

No, the next full moon will take place on November 8. However, two years ago the hunter’s moon fell on Halloween night. It hasn't occurred since 2001 and, according to AccuWeather, it won’t happen again until 2039.