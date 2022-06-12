Adam Sandler's latest film, 'Hustle', is a feel-good basketball movie, which is also produced by Lebron James. Here, check out all the NBA players, current and retired, who appeared in

Adam Sandler plays basketball scout Stanley Sugerman in Netflix’s new film ‘Hustle’. The movie follows the NBA recruiter as he discovers the raw talent of Bo Cruz, a Spanish player who will have to try hard to make it into the NBA Draft.

The film, which has received good reviews from critics and viewers, has triumphed thanks to Sandler’s honest performance but also because it depicts the NBA world in a realistic way. And that, of course, includes the participation of actual NBA players.

Actually, the feature is produced by Lebron James, who was a key part to make some cameos happen as Sandler said to The Hollywood Reporter. In the film, Sugerman works for the Philadelphia 76ers so it’s not surprising to see some active players from the franchise. However, there’s many other stars.

All the basketball players who make a cameo in Hustle

If the movie feels very realistic it is because Bo Cruz, the player that Sandler’s character is trying to train, is played by real-life NBA forward Juancho Hernangomez, who plays for the Utah Jazz. Hernangomez, who is also from Spain in real life, has received good critics from his performance. The critic from Rolling Stone magazine calls him “natural in film.”

Guard-forward Matisse Thybulle, forward Tobias Harris and guard Tyrese Maxey from the 76ers make cameos in the movie, as well as team’s head coach Glenn Anton “Doc” Rivers. Other former players from the franchise that you can catch are: Julius Erving, Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley.

On the other hand, another player that has more time on screen is Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, who plays Kermit Wilt-Washington, a player and rival to Bo. He has been regarded as a scene stealer, with more lengthy dialogue than Hernangomez. Other cameos include:

Orlando Magic forward-center Moritz “Moe” Wagner

Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon

Dallas Mavericks forward-guard Luka Doncic

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson

Shaquille O'Neal

Allen Iverson

Dirk Nowitzki

President of operation of Boston Celtics Brad Stevens

Virtus Bolonga head coach Sergio Scariolo

Chicago Bulls assistant coach Maurice Cheeks

Meanwhile, Boban Marjanovic plays the "Big Serbian" and Moritz Wagner the German "Haas". Also, the street ballers Grayson "The Professor" Boucher and Larry "Bone Collector" Williams also appear in the film.