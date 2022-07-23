I Am Groot is only two months away from its premiere, where we will be able to see the solo adventures of the little arbiter from Guardians of the Galaxy. Here we tell you everything you need to know about one of the most anticipated projects of the MCU.

I Am Groot and the new teaser were some of the most anticipated announcements from Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, where between today and tomorrow they will be revealing the company's most important projects for the future.

The animated series, created and scripted by Ryan Little, will have Kirsten Lepore as director and will feature multiple appearances by characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will be coming soon to the Disney+ streaming platform and will be based entirely on the character of the little tree that we saw in Guardians of the Galaxy.

On the other hand, the production is part of the fourth phase of the MCU and five other short films are expected to be developed. Some of the films that belong to this phase are Black Widow, Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels.

I Am Groot cast

Vin Diesel will once again voice Baby Groot, a tree-like humanoid member of the Guardians of the Galaxy on whom the series is based. This time he will only be accompanied by his good friend Rocket, another member of the Guardians who is a genetically modified raccoon bounty hunter and a master of weapons and military tactics, who will be played by Bradley Cooper.

I Am Groot plot and trailer

The series features 5 episodes, which will be called: Groot Takes a Bath, The Little Guy, Groot's First Steps, Groot's Pursuit and Magnum Opus.

According to multiple sources, in the Magnum Opus episode, inside the Eclector Quadrant, Baby Groot gathers several items to draw the Guardians of the Galaxy and then causes an explosion inside one of the ship's rooms. Rocket finds him trying to fix a blown hole and receives the drawing. Another explosion causes Rocket to almost get sucked out of the ship, only to be saved by Baby Groot.

I Am Groot release date

The five episodes, which follow Baby Groot as he grows up in the galaxy and embarks on adventures with new and unusual characters that get him into trouble, are scheduled to premiere on August 10 this year on the Disney+ streaming platform.