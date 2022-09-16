Whitney Houston will have her own biopic and it will be released very soon. I Wanna Dance With Somebody is the new production of the creator of Bohemian Rhapsody, so it promises to be one of the most impressive works of the year. Here we tell you everything you need to know.

It's about time one of the world's most famous singers got her long-awaited biopic. Whitney Houston, known under her nickname The Voice, has been a sensation since her debut in the music and entertainment industry. The singer and actress has won over an entire generation to the rhythm of her biggest hit I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

She sold more than 200 million records worldwide and thanks to her legacy millions of new artists were influenced by her style and talent, even after her passing. She was one of the most recognized celebrities, being awarded with several Grammy, Emmy, Billboard and many more awards.

Her death shocked the world and caused great pain to all her peers and fans. Five years after having her only daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown (from her relationship with Bobby Brown) and signing divorce papers, the star accidentally drowned in the bathtub of her Beverly Hills residence in 2012. The film project has been in development since 2020, when Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten self-financed to buy the film rights to the artist's life.

'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Cast

The cast is comprised of multiple top performers. Naomi Ackie will be playing Whitney in the lead role. Stanley Tucci will play Clive Davis, an American music producer. Ashton Sanders will be Bobby Brown, the star's husband. Tamara Tunie will be Cissy, Whitney's mother and Clarke Peters will be John Houston, her father. While Nafessa Williams will be Robyn Crawford.

On the other hand Lance A. Williams, Naheem Garcia, Tanner Beard, Tomm Voss, Daniel Washington, Alexa Renée, Bradley Nnadi, Bhanu Gopal, Alana Monteiro and Heidi Garza are some of the other actors who will be participating in the production.

'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Plot

"The film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multi-faceted woman behind 'The Voice.' From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and award-winning recording artists of all time, audiences embark on an inspiring, moving and highly emotional journey through Houston's groundbreaking life and career, with breathtaking performances and a soundtrack of the icon's most beloved hits as you've never heard them before. Don't you want to dance?", reads the official synopsis.

'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Release date

The film, directed by Kasi Lemmons is based on an original screenplay by Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten, who also plays the role of producer along with Pat Houston, Clive Davis, Larry Mestel, Denis O'Sullivan, Jeff Kalligheri, Matt Jackson, Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, Thad Luckinbill, Matt Salloway and Christina Papagjika.

It is scheduled for release on December 21 in theaters nationwide and promises to be one of the most successful productions of the year, as was the case with Baz Luhrmann and Austin Butler's Elvis.