Ice Spice is one of the most popular artists of the moment and has not only shined in her own music, but in the last time she has achieved great collaborations. One of the last ones she has released is Karma with Taylor Swift and soon Barbie World with Nicki Minaj and Aqua.

During the night of Friday, May 26, the 23-year-old singer accompanied the star of The Eras Tour at the concert that took place in Jersey. The official video clip of the remix was premiered there, where Ice also appeared rapping her part.

Without a doubt this has been a great year for the young star. Since her hit single In Ha Mood, she has made it to the most listened list of the last time. She positioned herself as one of the best new artists, along with other big names like Olivia Rodrigo, Samara Joy and Gayle.

What is Ice Spice’s net worth?

The young rising star has a fortune of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her main earnings come from her music and her sponsorships with different brands.

Ice Spice attended the Met Gala 2023, where the legacy of designer Karl Lagerfeld was honored. A few weeks prior to the event, it was confirmed that the entrance fee would be $50,000, so guests would have to pay that amount of money.