Jennette McCurdy has had to fight her demons alone for a long time. Until recently, when she decided to share her memoirs in a comedy show and a new book inspired by the most turbulent years of her life. Here we tell you all about I'm Glad My Mom Died.

Retired actress Jennette McCurdy is known for her work on Nickelodeon as Zoey 101, iCarly and Sam & Cat, along with Ariana Grande. She has also established herself in the industry as a comedian, singer, writer and songwriter over the years.

She was born just after her mother, Debra McCurdy, recovered from breast cancer. Fifteen years later she fell ill again but again emerged victorious and Jennette dedicated several works to her, including a song called Not That Far Away and an article in her honor, titled "Turn Off Camera, My Mom's Fighting Cancer," which had such an impact that it even made it to the Wall Street Journal in 2011.

McCurdy's life was far from rosy and not just because of her mother's illness, but because of her obsession with making her famous from a very young age. Debra passed away in 2013 due to breast cancer again and it opened a window for the writer to begin her venting in a personal book.

I'm Glad My Mom Died: Jennette McCurdy's venting about her mother's obsession

The actress confessed that she had to resort to many years of therapy after her mother passed away due to breast cancer. Not only because of the death, but because of all the bad things she had been through. From Jennette's earliest memories, Debra had been abusive.

He always pressured her to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Hand in hand with that also came eating problems. The former actress suffered from anorexia during most of her adolescence and several other traumas. Everything changed when her mother died and she decided to get away from the Hollywood environment to work on her mental health.

That's when she realized she needed to tell her story. "I felt compelled to do it. I couldn't think of anything else until I got it out", the writer said. Soon after, she launched a comedy show titled the same as her memoir. Pre-sales of I'm Glad My Mom Died are available now and the book will be published on August 9.

McCurdy talked about the significance of his book and the show in an interview with Times, "The material overlaps: they're both autobiographical and my life, and they have the same name. But I see them as two separate projects. The live show was designed specifically for an audience, and it's a musical. It delves into the three years after his death in which I struggled the most. The book covers more of my childhood, my Mormon upbringing and my experiences as a child actor", she added.

Thanks to her time in show business, she had many experiences, some good and some bad. But both have made her grow and walk a wise path. Today she describes herself as a sharply funny and insightful writer.

During the interview she was asked what she would do if her book becomes a show at some point, to which she replied, "First of all, I would make sure the set hires a child psychologist to be there for her. But I would also talk to her as if she were a person, while respecting that she is a child. In my experience as a child actor , people would either talk to you like you were dumber than you are, or they would talk to you like you were an adult. Neither is as respectful as children deserve. My hope would be that any child actor doesn't lose their - this term is so overused but - authentic self. That's what shudders if you lose sight of it: who you are underneath the characters, the lights and the red carpets".

Undoubtedly the actress has had a hard life, but despite this, she has become a symbol of resilience and awareness regarding many issues related to the importance of mental health, both in children and adults. In addition to having published the new memoir, she is working on a novel and a collection of essays, which means she will have a busy and successful year ahead.