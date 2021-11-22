The 30th season of Dancing With the Stars has its winner. Iman Shumpert made history as the first ex NBA player to win the competition with his pro partner Daniella Karagach. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Dancing With the Stars season 30 has come to an end. After ten weeks of hard work, the winners of the Mirrorball Trophy were NBA star Iman Shumpert and pro partner Daniella Karagach. It’s the first time that a basketball player wins the competition.

During the finale, the four finalists had to dance twice to convince fans and judges one more time. Amanda and Alan didn’t get the best scores for their fusion dance (37), while Cody and Cheryl also received low scores (36).

JoJo and Jenna, and Iman a Daniella get perfect scores in their first dances, which was an indicator of what came next. All of the contestants received perfect scores in their freestyle but social media was clear who had to be the champions. Check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Iman Shumpert makes history in DWTS: Funniest memes and reactions

While JoJo and Jenna were top favorites since the start of the season, Iman and Daniella really worked hard to overcome not only lack of dancing experience but also the massive height difference. However, Daniella found a way to transform that difference in their strength and it really showed. People responded and made them unexpected winners.