Actress Iman Vellani will star as Kamala Khan, an awkward teenage girl fan of the Avengers who becomes a superhero. Here, check out everything you need to know about her such as her age, height, family and more.

Iman Vellani will make her official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Disney Plus series ‘Ms. Marvel’ as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager fan of the Avengers who discovers she also has superpowers.

The series is the latest installment of the Phase 4 of the MCU, which also features highly acclaimed works such as ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’, which recently started filming its second season, or ‘Moon Knight’, which starred Oscar Isaac.

So far, critics have been loving the series, which has 94% of approval on Rotten Tomatoes. They have called it “vibrant”, “wonderful” and “charming”, especially thanks to Vellani’s performances. Here, learn more about Marvel's newest superhero.

How old is Iman Vellani?

Vellani is 19 years old. She was born on September 3, 2002. She was cast as Kamala Khan in September 2020, and she’s also set to reprise her role in the upcoming film The Marvels, alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.

Parents and family: What is Iman Vellani’s ethnicity?

Vellani is Pakistani-Canadian. She was born in Karachi, Pakistan. Her parents are Muslims and they moved to Canada when Vellani was one year old. She will actually portray the first Muslim supeheroe in the MCU.

Has Iman Vellani acted in any movies before?

Actually, Vellani’s debut in the MCU is her on screen debut too. She graduated from Unionville High School in the Regional Municipality of York, and before being cast as Kamala Khan she had planned on attending Ontario College of Art & Design University.

How tall is Iman Vellani?

According to celebwikibiography.com, Vellani’s height is 5 feet 6 inches. As a curious note, Vellani has directed her own short films, including ‘I don’t wanna b alone :(‘ in which she shows off her love for Iron Man and Marvel, as well as her adorable personality.