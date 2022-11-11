Sydney Sweeney has already made a name for herself in the industry and fans have been asking for her to make a horror movie since a few scenes in Euphoria. Well, they're asking for it... they got it! Here, check out everything we know about Immaculate.

Immaculate is the new horror film to star and produce Sydney Sweeney. The Black Bear Pictures film will feature Michael Mohan as director, while Andrew Lobel will pen the script. This is not the first time the actress has worked with the director, as they previously made The Voyeurs together in 2021. Principal photography will begin in January 2023 according to Variety.

The 25-year-old actress has established a great filmography and acting resume that continues to amaze her peers in the industry. She will soon be starring in the remake of Sony and Jane Fonda's classic film Barbarella. In addition to Universal Pictures' The Caretaker and Marvel Studios' Madame Web.

The Mahon-directed psychological horror film is expected to be one of the best in terms of staging, as well as Sweeney's performance. It could quickly establish itself as one of the most important cult films of the generation. On the other hand, they will also be hoping for a big box office take, as Smile has done.

Immaculate: What is the film about?

Sydney will play Cecilia, a devout woman who is offered a rewarding new role at an illustrious Italian convent. However, her warm welcome to the perfect Italian countryside is cut short when Cecilia realizes that her new home harbors dark and horrible secrets.

Inmaculate: Who are the cast?

It is not yet known who will be starring in the upcoming horror film but it is confirmed that Syndey will be the lead and so far she is the only one to say yes. But not only will she take the project forward as the main face, but she will also make her debut as executive producer, so she will be more involved than ever.