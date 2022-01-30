Netflix has a new hit series, the spy themed 'In From the Cold'. If you want to know everything about this show, here check out the cast, plot, and if there is going to be a Season 2.

In From The Cold: What you need to know about Netflix’s new hit series

Netflix has produced some of the most successful series of recent times. Either with their original content, or acquiring shows like ‘Money Heist’ or ‘Cobra Kai’, the streaming service is always delivering great shows. And it seems like ‘In From the Cold’ is set to be their new hit.

If you like spy themes movies and shows, this series could catch your eye. According to several reviews, the show offers a new perspective of the genre thanks to its protagonist… A single mom in her 40s. Which, unfortunately, is not the usual title role.

The show was created by Adam Glass, who is known for his work in other TV shows such as 'Supernatural' and 'Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders'. He is also the showrunner, and executive producer of this new series. Here, check out what you need to know.

In From the Cold: Plot

The series follows the story of Jenny Franklin who is a single mom of a teenager. According to the synopsis, “during an European vacation with her daughter, her life is turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy.” However, that’s not all, as she was also part of an experiment which gave her special abilities.

In From the Cold: Cast

Actress Margarita Levieva (The Deuce) plays the protagonist. The show also stars Cillian O'Sullivan, Lydia Fleming, Charles Brice, Stasya Miloslavskaya, Alyona Khmelnitskaya, Lola Mae Loughran and Amanda Bright.

How many episodes has In From the Cold?

All 8 episodes of the first season of In From the Cold are available to stream now on Netflix.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of In From The Cold?

Well, the show ends with a cliffhanger, so there is the possibility. Glass told Looper that they “already know where Season 2 and Season 3 would go” but it’s up to fans to “make it happen”. He also said that “there’s a big story to tell here, and we hope we get a chance to keep telling that story.”