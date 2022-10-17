The beloved franchise Indiana Jones, starring Harrison Ford, will have a new installment coming next year. Here, check out everything we know about the film such as cast, plot, release date and more.

Harrison Ford is busier than ever. The actor was recently cast as General Thunderbolt Ross for Marvel’s “Captain America: A New World Order,” but he will also be back with the franchise that helped him become a household name: Indiana Jones.

The fifth entry of the beloved saga was supposed to come out in 2019, but production suffered several delays. However, it officially wrapped up in February, and according to Ford himself, "I'm very proud to say this one is fantastic.”

The film is directed by James Mangold, who is also known for Ford vs Ferrari. While the movie is still in post-production, you can check out here everything we know about the film such as release date, cast and potential plot.

Indiana Jones 5 cast: Who is coming back?

Of course, Harrison Ford will portray once again the titular character, at least for one more time. During the D23, the “Star Wars” actor seemingly confirmed that this will be his final outing as the explorer: "This is it. I will not fall down for you again."

On the other hand, John Rhys-Davies will also return as Sallah for the first time since Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Meanwhile, Fleabag’s actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Indy's goddaughter Helena.

Other familiar faces that will appear are: Mads Mikkelsen, The Predator star Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Black Panther's Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas, per Digital Spy.

When is Indiana Jones 5 coming out?

The fifth installment of the franchise is set to arrive in theaters on June 30, 2023. The movie has been delayed five times already, with its first date set for July 2019. However, it seems like this will be the final date.

Indiana Jones 5 plot: What the movie will be about?

Disney and LucasFilm have kept the details about the plot under wraps. However, there is a lot of speculation about the film being set in the 1960s, and there are rumors that the space race is part of the plot. Meanwhile, we have to trust Ford, who said: “We have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your *ss."