Indiana Jones is one of the most popular franchises in history and next year the sequel will be released, so it's the ideal time for a marathon. Here, check out how to watch the movies in order by streaming.

Indiana Jones: How to watch all movies in order and by streaming

Indiana Jones is back! Harrison Ford's iconic saga will return in 2023 with the fifth installment of pure action and adventure. The production will be directed by James Mangold and the first images have already been revealed. The 80-year-old actor will once again play Henry Walton.

Fans waited 15 years for his return and are more ready than ever for this new story. We last saw Indy in 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which starred Ford, Shia LaBeouf and Cate Blanchett.

The protagonist talked about the shooting during an interview and clarified "The shooting was hard, long and arduous. But I'm very happy with the movie we got". The new cast includes Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones and Olivier Richters.

What is the order of the Indiana Jones movies?

1. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

After an unsuccessful mission in South America, the American government commissions archaeologist Indiana Jones to search for the Ark of the Covenant, a biblical relic that contains the Ten Commandments and makes its bearer invincible. Jones must confront the Nazis to acquire this precious object.

2. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

In Shanghai, Indiana Jones gets into trouble with gangsters competing for a jewel. He finally manages to escape from the place with a beautiful singer and her young companion. The three escape in a small plane that, after a bumpy flight, lands in the heart of India. There they will try to help the inhabitants of a small village that has been devastated after the theft of a sacred jewel with powers.

3. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

The intrepid explorer Indiana Jones has to rescue his father, an archaeologist who has disappeared while searching for the Holy Grail. Following the clues in his father's notebook, Indiana arrives in Venice, where he receives the help of a specialist teacher. The two will try to rescue Henry Jones and, incidentally, get hold of the precious relic, which is also wanted by the Nazis.

4. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana meets Mutt, a young rebel who makes him a deal: if he helps him solve a personal problem, he will, in exchange, provide him with one of the most spectacular discoveries in history: the Akator Crystal Skull, found in a remote part of Peru.

How to watch all Indiana Jones movies by streaming?

All Indiana Jones movies are available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial in the US. After that, the cost of the subscription varies according to the plan chosen by users.

It currently has two plans: Essential and Premium. The first one costs $5 per month or $50 per year, includes advertising in most of the on-demand movies and shows. While the second one costs $10 per month or $100 a year and gets rid of most advertising.