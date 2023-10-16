There seems to be no peace in Brazil for their star players, even with Brazil in firm second place in Conmebol World Cup qualifying. According to a report from journalist and presenter Matheus Baldi, after Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Venezuela three star players had a party with three Brazilian models and influencers.



Baldi mentioned that “In a WhatsApp audio that is circulating through the city, a woman claims that Neymar stayed with Rebeca Ribeiro, Vinicius Jr stayed with Leticia Sogiro, and Richarlison stayed with Rita Lopes.” Baldi also stated that a video which went viral in Cuiaba, shows a blonde woman which could be the influencer Leticia Sogiro leaving the hotel where the Brazilian national team was staying.



The report mentioned that Rebeca Ribeiro posted a photo with Neymar before the game calling him “brother” and, after all the controversy, she posted a video addressing the rumors to warn possible legal actions. Now Ribeiro has taken to X (Twitter) and spoken up over the allegations.



Rebeca Ribeiro responds to reports of party with Neymar and company



On X, now Twitter, Rebeca Ribeiro stated, “I stop by here to make my defense about my image and my privacy, after the disrespectful insults and lies,” she began in her message. “In addition to dirty comments to talk about things I didn’t do… I don’t have to satisfy anyone in my life. But I work with the use of my image that was well constructed through my values and principles,” Ribeiro ended.



Then Ribeiro tweeted again this time tagging a gossip journalist and gossip Brazilian show, “They contacted me and published on some important ‘gossip’ pages and I do not accept that they accuse me of an act that I did not commit… attacks via tweets, direct messages and bad words and malicious comments. People forget that life is fair, what you sow, you reap.”



Brazil to take on Uruguay next



Amid the scandal the Brazilian national team prepares to take on Uruguay in the Estadio Centenario on Tuesday in Montevideo. Brazil is second in World Cup qualifying with 2 wins and 1 draw, while Uruguay are fourth with a 1-1-1 record.