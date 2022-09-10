Pixar confirmed in the D-23 Expo that “Inside Out” has a sequel coming up. Here, check out everything we know so far such as plot, cast, director, and release date.

The D-23, Disney fan expo, has been filled with announcements of all the upcoming projects for the studio, including the first teasers and trailers for series and movies such as Disenchanted, Marvel’s Secret Invasion and The Little Mermaid. However, it was a surprise for many to hear that Pixar’s Inside Out was going to get a sequel.

The film, which was released in 2015, was not only a critical success but also a box office hit, grossing over $800 million worldwide. It also won the best animated feature at the 2016 Oscars, and was nominated for original screenplay.

The film follows the mind of a young girl named Riley, who has to move to San Francisco from the Midwest, and how her personified emotions try to help her navigate that change. Here, check out everything you need to know about the sequel, including director, cast, release date and more.

Inside Out 2 plot: What will be the sequel about?

During Disney d-23 Expo, Poehler confirmed that the film would continue with Riley as the main character. "Only this time, she's a teenager," said Poehler, adding that there will be new emotions as characters.

Inside Out 2: Who is directing and writing?

Pete Docter, who directed the first movie and is now head of Pixar, said that he won’t return to helm, with his position being filled by Kelsey Mann. Meanwhile, the script will be written by Meg LeFauve, who co-wrote the original witch Docter.

Inside Out 2 cast: Who will return for the sequel?

There’s no official information about who is coming back, besides Poehler as Joy. However, according to Vulture, there are rumors that neither Mindy Kaling, who played Disgust, nor Bill Harder, who voiced Fear, will come back due to salary disputies. There are no reports about Phyllis Smith (Sadness) and Lewis Black (Anger).

Inside Out 2: When is the movie coming out?

The film is in pre-production, so there is no official release date yet. However, Docter said that it is expected for the summer of 2024. It will follow Pixar’s previously announced “Elemental,” which will be released in June, 2023.