'Insidious' movies in order: When and how to watch the horror franchise online

“Insidious: The Red Door” hits theaters July 7 and that means it is the perfect time to re-watch (or watch for the first time) the horror franchise. The series of movies center around a family who are haunted by ghosts from another dimension.

The series was created by Leigh Whannell, and it started with the first film ‘Insidious’ in 2010. In each movie, viewers learn more about the Further, the realm in which tortured spirits are and which is ruled over by a demon.

There are four movies so far, with The Red Door being the fifth installment in the series. For this movie, Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, and Ty Simpkins are all reprising their roles from the first two films. So, if you want to catch up, check out the order and how to watch the franchise online.

What is the order to watch the Insidious movies? Where to watch them

The movies of the franchise jump around in time. So, you have the option of watching them in the release date order, or chronologically. Here, we show you how to do both: The first two films center on a couple whose son is haunted by ghosts from The Further, meanwhile the third and fourth film serve as prequels.

In ‘Insidious: Chapter 3’ the focus is on the same psychic that helped the family, but this time comes to the aid of a young girl who calls out to the dead. Meanwhile, the fourth follows her when her own family becomes haunted. Check out where to watch them:

Chronological Order

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Available on demand: Tubi

Insidious: The Last Key (2018)

Available only to buy/rent.

Insidious (2011)

Available on demand: Max

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Available on: Max

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

Available on: cinemas from July 7th.

Release Order

Insidious (2011)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Insidious: The Last Key (2018)

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)