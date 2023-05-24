Orla Melissa Sloan is a 22-year-old social media influencer and model in the United Kingdom. She has 87,000 followers on Instagram and formerly was a cashier before earning as much as $60,000 for eating sweets while naked online.

Sloan usually posts pictures about her exotic lifestyle and luxury destinations but what is her link to the Premier League? According to The Sun and arrest documents, Sloan was charged by British authorities for stalking and harassing three Premier League players.

The players in question are Chelsea stars Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, as well as Brighton’s Billy Gilmour. She even slept with Mount, but they never had a formal relationship.

Orla Melissa Sloan charged with stalking and harassment

Orla Melissa Sloan messaged Mason Mount non-stop after they ended their relationship, even changing her number 21 times as the Chelsea star kept on blocking her.

After Mount did not answer her, Sloan began to messages Billy Gilmour, talking bad about Mount and then created a fake Instagram account posting doctored pictures of Chelsea teammate Ben Chilwell with other women.

Gilmour admitted to meeting Sloan only once and that the harassment continued since then. Sloan was found guilty of stalking and harassment and will be sentenced in June.