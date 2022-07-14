Instagram is down again and people are going crazy. It's not the first time the platform has been down and probably not the last either. Here you can find the funniest reactions and memes.

Instagram reported its second crash in the same month and has driven millions of users around the world crazy. Reports stated that the platform, owned by Meta, like Facebook and Whatsapp, reported problems when viewing videos and sending and receiving messages in chats.

On June 23, users of the platform again faced such an outage, as several accounts reported technical problems when viewing their own stories on the social network. According to Downdetector, which shows a real-time overview of problems with different services, almost 23,000 users reported problems with the application in the last hour.

#InstagramDown becomes the number one trend when these cases happen, as everyone who belongs to one of these networks moves to Twitter, the microblogging site, to deposit their most acidic and ironic comments.

Instagram's downfall: Funniest memes and reactions

Twitter has become the social network where users go to deposit their complaints when Mark Zuckerberg's applications present problems. Thousands of reactions and memes flood the platform's profiles. Here are the funniest and most ironic ones: