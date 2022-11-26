Irene Cara, the famous 63-year-old singer who has brought great classics to the industry, passed away on Saturday, November 26. Here, check out what happened to the star.

Irene Cara was responsible for many commercial hits and has participated in major productions such as Fame and Flashdance. The Oscar winner for best original song got her great fame in the first half of the 80's for being the spokesperson of the main themes of several famous movies. Flashdance... What a feeling was one of them.

He was born and raised in a Puerto Rican family on the outskirts of the Bronx. She was part of several TV shows in the 70's, but it was not until the 80's that she reached stardom, when she starred in Alan Parker's musical Fame. There she played Coco Hernandez, a student at a musical academy. The movie was so successful that Cara sang the song of the same name and won the Oscar.

This morning it was announced that the actress, dancer and singer had passed away at the age of 63. Judith A. Moose, her representative, was the one who announced to the world the event and said that it took place at her home, so the star would have been at peace. One of the biggest questions was: What was her cause of death?

What was the cause of death of Irene Cara?

Judith Moose published a statement on the singer's social networks where she announced the tragic news. She said, "Irene's family has requested privacy while they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live on forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial will be planned for her fans at a future date".

So far it is not known exactly what was her cause of death but it is estimated that it was not something related to age, since she was only 63 years old. The text she published states that the death occurred at her home in Florida and that "the cause is unknown and will be revealed when information becomes available".

*This article will be updated as more information becomes available.