[SPOILERS AHEAD] Stranger Things musical moments have everyone talking about Kate Bush and Metallica. However, Iron Maiden also responded to the shout out in the series with a funny tweet. Check it out.

Netflix premiered the second volume of Stranger Things 4 last Friday and since then, fans haven’t stopped talking about it, especially after the emotional ending. Fans have been mourning the death of new character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and the state of Max (Sadie Sink), who ended up in a coma.

However, before the final and heart-wrecking final battle between the gang and Vecna/Henry Creel/One, there were some funny moments to release the tension, including Eddie’s funny claim that Iron Maiden is, indeed, music when the gang was trying to find a tape in his trailer to release Nancy (Natalia Dyer) from Vecna’s mind control.

In the scene, Robin (Maya Hawke) asks Eddie if he has some music such as “Blondie, Madonna, the Beatles,” and Eddie takes the tape of the band and shouts at her “This is music!” The moment has already sparked many trends on Tik Tok and countless memes, and, of course, Iron Maiden couldn't waste the opportunity to respond to the reference.

Iron Maiden supports Eddie from Stranger Things

With a screenshot of the moment, the band tweeted “We’re with you, Eddie!” to address the hilarious scene. Of course, Iron Maiden is not the only metal band that gets a shout out in the series, as Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” is featured in the epic scene in which Eddie has to distract a horde of bats in the Upside Down.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done, so much so that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?” they wrote on Instagram.

Season 4 of Stranger Things has been a total success for the platform, now being the most viewed English-language series of the streaming service. The Duffer Brothers have been starting to tease the fifth and final season, which could be released in 2024.