Adam Sandler's latest film, 'Hustle', is a feel-good basketball movie which also stars Utah Jazz player Juancho Hernangómez Geuer. Many people wonder who or what was the inspiration behind it. Here, check out the full story.

Adam Sandler has charmed the critics with his newest film ‘Hustle’, a feel-good sports movie which also stars Queen Latifah. The actor, known for his particular style of comedies, portrays a NBA scout who discovers a raw talent player in Spain and tries to prepare him for the NBA draft.

The film, directed by Jeremiah Zagar, has been praised for its honesty, its tone and its realism. This has been achieved by the inclusion of many actual NBA players, such as Juancho Hernangómez Geuer, who portrays the lead Bo Cruz.

However, many other NBA stars play themselves in the film such as Trae Young, Jordan Clarkson, Khris Middleton, Aaron Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Luka Doncic, Tobias Harris, Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson, and more. With all of these elements, many people wonder if the film is based on a true story.

Adam Sandler’s ‘Hustle’ is not based on real events

While the film managed to capture well the essence of the NBA, the film isn’t based on any true story. Sandler’s Stanley Sugerman, a scout and coach for the Philadelphia 76ers, is a character created for the film, which was written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters.

Also, Bo Cruz’s story doesn’t represent any player’s actual story, despite Hernangómez’s being from Spain and playing for the Utah Jazz. He has received good reviews, and joins a list of other basketball players who have (more or less) successfully made it in Hollywood (Michael Jordan, Shaq O’ Neal and Lebron James).

Besides Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (who also makes a good screen debut) appear in the film. If you want to watch it, it is available on Netflix.