After.Life is a psychological horror film released in 2009, scripted and directed by Agnieszka Wójtowicz-Vosloo. The movie came to theaters more than a decade ago, but having a figure of the stature of Liam Neeson can not go unnoticed.

The story follows a young woman who has a car accident and is caught between life and death, but meets a funeral director who claims to have the gift of making the transition from the dead to the afterlife.

Justin Long and Christina Ricci accompany The A-Team actor. The stars play Paul Coleman and Anna Taylor, two of the main characters in the plot. Here, check in which service you can stream the movie…

Is After.Life available on Netflix?

If you searched for this movie on Netflix, we must tell you that After.Life is not available on the streaming platform, but it is part of Amazon Prime Video and other services, like Toku, Tubi, IndieFlix and Freevee.

“After a horrific car accident, young Anna awakens from her presumed death to find the funeral director, Eliot Deacon, preparing her body for burial. Confused and terrified, Anna discovers that Eliot can communicate with the deceased, and that he is hiding much more than meets the eye. Trapped in the funeral home and condemned to accept her own death, Anna will try to escape the nightmare, trying to enlist the help of her boyfriend, Paul”, reads the official synopsis.