Beyoncé is back with "Break My Soul," the first single of her upcoming album "Renaissance." The singer has been one of the most successful artists in history, selling over 16 million albums in the US alone. Here, check out her net worth.

Beyoncé has released “Break My Soul,” her first single of her seventh studio album, Renaissance and fans have been enjoying the new sound, which according to Vogue, “recalls the likes of Crystal Waters, CeCe Peniston, and Robin S.” The song has been described as a hymn for ‘The Great Resignation’, and social media can stop talking about it.

While “Bey” can sing about quitting her job, the truth is that she’s been busier than ever. While her latest personal album was “Lemonade” (2016), she hasn’t stopped creating art. She was part of the soundtrack for Disney’s live action version of the Lion King, while also releasing a live album ‘Homecoming’.

Beyoncé is certainly one of the most successful artists in history, and she has amassed an impressive wealth which will probably only grow with the release of her upcoming album. If you want to know everything about her net worth, keep reading.

How much is Beyoncé’s worth? Her career earnings

It’s quite difficult to sum up the cultural legacy of Beyoncé. However, a quick look at her achievements can put it in perspective. According to Bustle, before "Lemonade," she had sold over 16 million albums in the US alone and she was the first solo artist to have their first six studio albums debut at number one on the Billboard 200.

With those numbers, it is not surprising that her net worth is even more impressive. Per Forbes, Beyonce’s net worth is $450 million. In the list of the 2022 America's Self-Made Women Net Worth, she occupies the 61 place. However, her husband Jay-Z is a billionaire thanks to his investments in music, art and liquor. His net worth is $1.3 billion, according to Forbes. Their fortune combined is $1.75 billion.

On the other hand, Beyoncé’s accolades include 28 Grammy Awards, which is the record for any female artist in history. She has also won 26 MTV Video Music Awards (including the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2014), 24 NAACP Image Awards, 31 BET Awards, and 17 Soul Train Music Awards. In 2020, she was included on Time's list of 100 women who defined the last century.