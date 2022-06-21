Chris Hemsworth will come back as the God of Thunder in the upcominhg Marvel film 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. However, the actor has talked about his future in the MCU and what he can do next.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will be portraying Thor once again in the upcoming film, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, directed by Taika Waititi. He will be alongside Natalie Portman, who will become Mighty Thor, and Christian Bale, who is playing the villain Gorr the God Butcher.

Hemsworth will be portraying the God of Thunder for the fourth time in a solitary movie, while it will be the 11th time he will play the role for the MCU. After the exit of Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr., he is one of the few members of the first phase of the MCU who remains.

While the MCU has been growing and adding even more powerful names to the realm, such as Charlize Theron or Dakota Johnson, others such as Tom Holland or Elizabeth Olsen could be saying goodbye to Marvel. So, is Chris Hemsworth down to keep being Thor? Here, check out what the actor said.

Chris Hemsworth says he’s open to anything in the MCU

While starting the promotion for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the 38-year-old actor said that while he has thought about leaving Marvel before, he isn’t sure whether this will be his last appearance in the MCU. He told ET:

“I don’t know. Each time I’ve done it, I sort of thought, ‘OK, I don’t know what else I could say as this character, and thanks for having me,’ and then something else just comes up — a new script or a new director, and has given me a different idea and perspective on it.”

“I’m open to anything, you know?” he added. “I’m so thankful to have done so many, and so proud of this film, and if I’m lucky enough to do more, then great. If not, it’s fantastic. I’m thankful either way.”

Hemsworth's comments are aligned with what Elizabeth Olsen said after her latest appearance as the Scarlet Witch in ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’, after her character (spoilers ahead) ends up (apparently) dead. However, she would be down for another movie if the “story is right.”