After 16 years and 30 seasons, Dancing With the Stars will leave ABC and fans are worried about the future of the show. However, the franchise has found its new home: Disney Plus. Here, check out what we know so far.

Is Dancing With the Stars canceled? Here's why the show is leaving ABC to Disney Plus

‘Dancing With The Stars’ has been one of the most successful reality TV competitions on ABC. The show debuted its 30th season last year, in which former NBA star Iman Shumpert took the Mirrorball Trophy, and it was among the top five unscripted series with adults ages 18 to 49. However, the show will be leaving ABC to Disney Plus this year.

According to reports from The Verge, Disney has an exclusive two-season pickup for the show on Disney Plus and will premiere in the US and Canada in the fall. On the other hand, it will be shot in front of a live audience by BBC Studios in Los Angeles.

This news has fans worried about the future of the show. So far, there's no specifics about Disney Plus’ rights to past seasons or if the streaming services will get the entire catalog. Here, check out what we know about the deal.

Why is DWTS heading to Disney Plus?

As we know, the biggest entertainment companies are in the middle of a streaming war and everyone wants to get the most subscribers. The decision to move one of the most popular live shows to Disney Plus, certainly is in line with the company’s goal of reaching 230-260 million subscribers by 2024.

Can I watch all the previous seasons of DWTS on Disney Plus?

According to The Verge, Disney spokesperson Heather Levine said to the outlet that the company will share additional details about the catalog in the future. So, it’s unclear if Disney Plus will only broadcast the upcoming two seasons.

When is DWTS Season 31 coming to Disney Plus?

There’s no official release date yet, but the show will continue with its fall schedule. According to a statement by Kareem Daniel, airman of Disney media and entertainment distribution, DWTS moving to Disney Plus will help to “expand our demographic reach”.

You can subscribe to DisneyPlus, here.