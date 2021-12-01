In the summer of 1988, the world was introduced to John McClane and Die Hard, almost 33 years later a summer popcorn flick has become a holiday pastime.

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? To many people across the world it has become a holiday classic. Those of us who are tired of the typical Santa movie or Miracle on 34th street screening and need a little punch to our holiday dinner might take in a little movie called Die Hard.

In 1988 Die Hard was intended to be yet another summer blockbuster and it help launch the career of Bruce Willis, but now more than 30 years later the film continues to capture an audience but in the strangest of times… the holiday season.

The film, which takes place during a holiday office party, was never intended to be a Christmas movie but it has become one due to a worldwide audience that streams it or watches it during the holidays. Now it’s impossible to kick off the holiday season without being told, “It’s Not Christmas Until Hans Gruber Falls from Nakatomi Tower”. Here are 5 reasons why Die Hard is a Christmas movie for all to enjoy!

5. The holiday office party turns serious

How many Christmas movies have ever centered around the holiday office party? One or two, well Die Hard does and who hasn’t felt that holiday cheer and jolly feeling during an office holiday party. The fun is everywhere, and the drinks are passed around like cookies. All of that gets thrown out the window when a group of evil German “terrorist” come in and hold you hostage right there with the company Christmas tree shining.

4. The movie’s got a Christmas soundtrack

How many action movies of that era or any era have a central soundtrack that is filled with holiday music? Die Hard does and with songs from “Winter Wonderland,” “Let it Snow!”, ''Christmas in Hollis,” and “Ode to Joy” there is no question director John McTiernan wanted you to know it was Christmas time in Los Angeles.

3. Hans Gruber a modern-day Grinch

One of the most snarky and snobbish villains in movie history, Hans Gruber got joy from his stealing and not much else. When Gruber’s eyes roll when he is told one of his hostages is pregnant or by the condescending way he treats poor Harry Ellis before killing him, Hans literally wanted to steal all of Nakatomi’s presents and his heart never seemed to grow at all during the movie, instead he was ice cold, not much of a Christmas guy that Hans.

2. Die Hard shares the values of family and friendship

John McClane like most NYPD cops is a complex guy, behind all that macho and bravado there is a family man and a good friend. McClane does battle against many bad guys, not to save Nakatomi’s money but to save his wife and her colleagues. McClane also befriends officer Al Powell and through some good radio to radio guy talk is able to get Powell out of his holiday slump. In part 2 McClane and Powell are the best of friends.

1. John McClane just wants to get home

Like many people who have to travel long distances during the holiday season to see loved ones, John McClane makes a cross continental trip to see his wife and kids. Not only that he wants to make a big impression, when thing get complicated and after a long night saving the world all John McClane wants to do is hug his wife and see his kids.