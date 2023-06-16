Elemental is Disney‘s new animated film that promises to be one of the best of the year, along with the short film of one of the most beloved characters from the classic Up. The story portrays two popular characters that many know from a video game.

The plot follows a mismatched pair, Ember and Wade, who live together with other residents: fire, water, earth and air. The fiery young woman and the guy who goes with the flow are about to discover something elemental: how much they have in common.

Peter Sohn is directing the film, which is scheduled for release on Friday, June 16 of this year. John Hoberg, Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh were responsible for the screenplay. Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie are the voices of the main characters.

What streaming platform will Elemental be available on?

Elemental is now available in all theaters as of today. However, it has not yet been confirmed when it will officially arrive on Disney+. Taking into account the previous titles that debuted on the platform, the new film is expected to arrive in mid-September of this year. Titles usually arrive 90 days after their release from the cinema.