Netflix is not only one of the platforms with the largest catalogs, but also one of those with many foreign titles. Flamin’ Hot provides a story of self-improvement spiced with a reflection on what we are willing to endure to achieve our dreams.

The story follows Richard Montañez, a Mexican farmer who started working at the snack factory of Frito-Lay but would later develop an idea for a new flavor in order to combat the crisis that the company was facing.

Eva Longoria was the one who directed the film, which is composed of a great cast. Jesse García, Annie González, Tony Shalhoub, Dennis Haysbert, and Matt Walsh are some of them.

Where and how to watch Flamin’ Hot in streaming?

The movie Flamin’ Hot is not on Netflix, but it can be found on two competing platforms: Hulu and Disney+. The most basic plan of the Disney platform costs $7.99 per month, but has several options for the convenience of each user.

The story is one of the most popular in their catalog and is expected to be one of the most-watched by the end of the month since it had its grand premiere on June 9th.