Grey's Anatomy is currently airing it's season 18 and after such a long run in TV, many people wonder when will be the end. Here, check out what creator Shonda Rhimes and leading actress Ellen Pompeo have said about it.

Grey’s Anatomy 18-season run is extremely rare for television. The show has survived this long and fans seem to keep loving it, including a younger generation that has discovered since the pandemic started and we had nothing to do except watch TV.

However, everything must come to an end, and the ABC medical drama is not an exception. After season 17 featured some fan-favorite characters returning such as Derek Shepherd, Mark Sloan or Lexie Grey, many viewers wondered if the show was indeed ending but, quickly, everything was set for another season.

In the middle of season 18, the speculation has started again but this time star Ellen Pompeo and executive producer Shonda Rhimes have talked about the future of the show. When will Grey’s Anatomy end? Here’s what they got to say.

Shonda Rhimes is "on the fence" about the show's ending

While creator and writer Rhimes serves only as an executive producer of the show since she passed the baton to Krista Vernoff as showrunner, she still has some thoughts about when the drama will end.

Rhimes said in an interview with Adweek that she has “given it a lot of thought, and at this moment, I’m on the fence. Like, are we done? Should we do a few more? Should we see where we’re headed? And I’m on the fence. I go back and forth.”

Vernoff also has shared similar thoughts on the matter. In an episode of the ‘At Home with the Creative Coalition’ podcast, Vernoff said she has “had some ideas” but they always change. “Every year, I never know if I’m writing the last season of the show, literally. I percolate new ideas every year. If we ended it this year, what would it be?”, she explained.

Ellen Pompeo wants Grey's to end

Meanwhile, Pompeo, who has interpreted Dr. Meredith Grey for the entire show’s run, confessed to Insider that she has "been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end." The actress explained that she is concerned about where the story is going.

"I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?' And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'” Certainly the show has had wild storylines over the years… What else can they make?