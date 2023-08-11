Is Hope on Netflix? Where to watch the Korean film based on a true crime

Productions originating in South Korea have gained ground among the preferences of viewers around the world in recent times, so it doesn’t matter if it is a new title or if it has been around for more than a decade.

One of the titles that has been trending again is the 2013 movie Hope, which was directed by Lee Joon-ik and which was back in the spotlight recently. The film is based on real events, specifically the Cho Doo-soon rape case.

It had a soft start at the box office, but word of mouth was important to gross more than $17 million at the local box office. Ji-hye Kim is in charge of adapting the plot and screenplay for the big screen.

On which platform is Hope available?

Following a video that went viral on TikTok, netizens have become interested in this drama and a majority turned to the streaming service Netflix to find it. The Korean movie is on several services and the streaming giant is one of them.

The story follows an 8-year-old girl dealing with a horrific rape that damages her internally and affects her emotionally, trying to overcome all the obstacles following the incident with good support from those around her.

It received high praise from critics and audiences alike, as it was clear that there was no intention to wallow in an unfortunate event, but rather to focus on family, sincere emotion and a feel-good message.

Prior to its making, director Lee Joon-ikasserted that he wanted to make “a happy film that begins with a tragedy” and that his main intention was to encourage other victims of sex crimes.

Im So-won was played by Lee Re. The actress was in the large cast and accompanied by: Sol Kyung-gu, Uhm Ji-won, Kim Hae-sook, Kim Sang-ho, Ra Mi-ran, Yang Jin-sung and Kim Do-yeob.