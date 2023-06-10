Just one day ago, My Fault became a trend, a new romantic movie that has already captivated thousands of people around the world. The project has an exciting plot that many fans are eager to enjoy, especially those who read the trilogy.

Its striking story, which is based on the book of the same name by Mercedes Ron, has been a major factor in its success. Starring Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace, it is currently one of the most-watched movies worldwide.

One of the most important and outstanding factors has been its soundtrack, as it is made up of big hits in Spanish and some in English. The production is an original content of the streaming platform and originates from Spain.

On which streaming platform is My Fault available?

Despite many fans wishing to watch it on Netflix, the reality is that My Fault is available on Prime Video. Therefore, in order to enjoy it, you need to have an account on that platform. Currently, it is the only on-demand service that has it available since it is an original production.

“Noah has to leave behind his hometown, his boyfriend, his friends and move to the mansion of his mother’s new rich husband. There he meets Nick, his new stepbrother and they secretly fall madly in love,” describes its official synopsis.